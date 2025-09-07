Ieq Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Levi Strauss & Co. $LEVI

Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,096 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEVI. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 2.1% in the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 32,839 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 35.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,109 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 101.5% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 7.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,297 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 1.5% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 116,131 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Levi Strauss & Co. alerts:

Levi Strauss & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LEVI opened at $22.25 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.81, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.25. Levi Strauss & Co. has a one year low of $12.17 and a one year high of $22.83.

Levi Strauss & Co. Increases Dividend

Levi Strauss & Co. ( NYSE:LEVI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 10th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 28.75% and a net margin of 6.40%.Levi Strauss & Co.’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 24th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is an increase from Levi Strauss & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 24th. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LEVI. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective (up from $20.00) on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.45.

Get Our Latest Analysis on LEVI

About Levi Strauss & Co.

(Free Report)

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Levi Strauss in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.