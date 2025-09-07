Ieq Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. $NUS

Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 38,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 102.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768 shares during the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 38,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 79,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 2,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 53,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 2,702 shares during the last quarter. 82.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of Nu Skin Enterprises to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.88.

Nu Skin Enterprises Price Performance

NYSE NUS opened at $11.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $567.12 million, a P/E ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.16. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.32 and a 12-month high of $12.40.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $386.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.68 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 8.23%. Nu Skin Enterprises has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.150-1.350 EPS. Analysts forecast that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nu Skin Enterprises Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is 11.94%.

Insider Transactions at Nu Skin Enterprises

In other news, EVP Chayce David Clark sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total value of $239,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 233,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,790,685.80. This represents a 7.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel W. Campbell sold 23,391 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.10, for a total value of $283,031.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 53,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $645,837.50. The trade was a 30.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,926 shares of company stock valued at $711,364. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Nu Skin Enterprises

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and distribution of various beauty and wellness products worldwide. It offers skin care devices, cosmetics, and other personal care products, including ageLOC LumiSpa and ageLOC LumiSpa iO; and nutricentials skin care products.

Further Reading

