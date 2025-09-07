Ieq Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Ouster, Inc. $OUST

Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 26,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Ouster by 2.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 81,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC raised its stake in Ouster by 27.8% during the first quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 10,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in Ouster by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 26,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Ouster by 9.5% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 34,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,951 shares during the period. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ouster during the first quarter worth about $39,000. 31.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on OUST. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Ouster in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Westpark Capital raised shares of Ouster from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.95.

Ouster Stock Performance

Ouster stock opened at $27.47 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.69 and a beta of 2.75. Ouster, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.84 and a 1 year high of $36.25.

About Ouster

Ouster, Inc provides lidar sensors for the automotive, industrial, robotics, and smart infrastructure industries in Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its products include high-resolution scanning and solid-state digital lidar sensors, analog lidar sensors, and software solutions.

