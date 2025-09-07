Ieq Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Terreno Realty Corporation $TRNO

Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 89.4% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 107,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,341,000 after acquiring an additional 50,592 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 269.2% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 293,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,331,000 after acquiring an additional 213,676 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 22,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 10,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 3,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter.

Get Terreno Realty alerts:

Terreno Realty Stock Up 2.0%

TRNO stock opened at $59.06 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Terreno Realty Corporation has a 1-year low of $48.18 and a 1-year high of $70.10. The stock has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.06.

Terreno Realty Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 29th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This is an increase from Terreno Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 29th. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is presently 77.78%.

In other Terreno Realty news, President Michael A. Coke sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total value of $539,600.00. Following the transaction, the president owned 412,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,253,913.40. The trade was a 2.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TRNO shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on Terreno Realty from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 target price on Terreno Realty and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Wall Street Zen raised Terreno Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Terreno Realty from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Terreno Realty from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Terreno Realty has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.89.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Terreno Realty

Terreno Realty Company Profile

(Free Report)

Terreno Realty Corporation (Terreno, and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Terreno Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terreno Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.