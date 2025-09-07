Ieq Capital LLC Purchases 570 Shares of First Financial Bancorp. $FFBC

Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Free Report) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,041 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in First Financial Bancorp. were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,362,436 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,622,000 after buying an additional 189,715 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division raised its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 2.8% during the first quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 893,713 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,325,000 after buying an additional 24,690 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 65.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 669,409 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,994,000 after buying an additional 264,083 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in First Financial Bancorp. during the first quarter worth $16,615,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 567,572 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,256,000 after buying an additional 82,025 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

Get First Financial Bancorp. alerts:

First Financial Bancorp. Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of NASDAQ FFBC opened at $26.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.57. First Financial Bancorp. has a 1 year low of $21.10 and a 1 year high of $31.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

First Financial Bancorp. Increases Dividend

First Financial Bancorp. ( NASDAQ:FFBC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $226.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.95 million. First Financial Bancorp. had a net margin of 19.41% and a return on equity of 10.57%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that First Financial Bancorp. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from First Financial Bancorp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio is 40.00%.

Insider Transactions at First Financial Bancorp.

In related news, Director Thomas Murray Obrien sold 7,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total transaction of $195,944.82. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 46,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,233,579.20. This trade represents a 13.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Archie M. Brown sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total transaction of $309,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 240,891 shares in the company, valued at $5,971,687.89. The trade was a 4.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on FFBC. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a report on Friday, June 27th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of First Financial Bancorp. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $28.00 price target (up from $27.00) on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a report on Monday, July 28th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, Hovde Group began coverage on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.40.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on FFBC

About First Financial Bancorp.

(Free Report)

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company offers checking, savings, and money-market accounts; and accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bancorp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bancorp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.