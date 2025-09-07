Ieq Capital LLC Purchases 9,097 Shares of DHT Holdings, Inc. $DHT

Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT – Free Report) by 72.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,631 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,097 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in DHT were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DHT. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in DHT by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 438,930 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,078,000 after acquiring an additional 109,376 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in DHT during the first quarter valued at about $112,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in DHT by 1,805.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 25,095 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 23,778 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in DHT during the first quarter valued at about $465,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in DHT by 129.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 69,507 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 39,231 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DHT shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of DHT in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of DHT to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.94.

DHT Stock Performance

DHT opened at $12.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 0.03. DHT Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.67 and a 1 year high of $12.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

DHT (NYSE:DHT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The shipping company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $92.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.41 million. DHT had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 36.58%.DHT’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that DHT Holdings, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

DHT Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.7%. This is an increase from DHT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. DHT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.36%.

DHT Company Profile

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, and Norway. The company also offers technical management services. As of March 15, 2024, it had a fleet of 24 very large crude carriers. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

