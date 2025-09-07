Ieq Capital LLC Purchases New Holdings in Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. $CRF

Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 34,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 22,185 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 539.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 304,728 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,648,000 after acquiring an additional 257,077 shares during the period. Tabor Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,648,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 47,360 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 6,324 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $459,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.41% of the company’s stock.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Stock Performance

CRF opened at $7.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.55. Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.81 and a 1-year high of $9.75.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Cornerstone Total Return Fund

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a $0.1168 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.7%.

In other Cornerstone Total Return Fund news, Director Matthew Morris sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.90, for a total transaction of $276,500.00. Following the sale, the director owned 11,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,597.20. This represents a 75.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

About Cornerstone Total Return Fund

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

Featured Stories

