Ieq Capital LLC Purchases New Shares in Vir Biotechnology, Inc. $VIR

Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 35,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Vir Biotechnology by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 2,171 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Vir Biotechnology by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 38,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 3,209 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Vir Biotechnology by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 71,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 3,506 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Vir Biotechnology by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 20,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 4,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in Vir Biotechnology in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 65.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 22,000 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.10, for a total value of $112,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,298,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,621,794.10. The trade was a 1.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Eisner sold 6,796 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total transaction of $37,174.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 108,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $591,875.88. This trade represents a 5.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,382 shares of company stock valued at $388,550 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

Vir Biotechnology Stock Performance

VIR opened at $5.27 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.09 and a 200-day moving average of $5.72. The company has a market capitalization of $732.11 million, a P/E ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 1.28. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.16 and a 1-year high of $14.45.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.08). Vir Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 50.22% and a negative net margin of 2,895.94%.The company had revenue of $1.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.02) EPS. Vir Biotechnology’s revenue for the quarter was down 60.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on VIR shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James Financial started coverage on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Friday, July 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.80.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, an immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. Its clinical development pipeline consists of product candidates targeting hepatitis delta virus (HDV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV). The company’s preclinical candidates include those targeting influenza A and B, coronavirus disease 2019, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and human metapneumovirus (MPV), and human papillomavirus (HPV).

