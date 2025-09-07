Ieq Capital LLC Purchases New Stake in National Beverage Corp. $FIZZ

Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in National Beverage by 102.4% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in National Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in National Beverage by 307.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in National Beverage by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in National Beverage by 87.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.95% of the company’s stock.

Separately, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of National Beverage from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $40.00.

FIZZ opened at $40.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.01 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.07 and its 200-day moving average is $43.70. National Beverage Corp. has a 52-week low of $38.25 and a 52-week high of $50.51.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 2nd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. The company had revenue of $313.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.26 million. National Beverage had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 49.48%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share.

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's Power+ brand portfolio offers sparkling water products under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, and LaCroix NiCola; non-carbonated flavored water under the Clear Fruit; energy drink and shots under the Rip It; juice and juice-based products under Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

