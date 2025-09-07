Ieq Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 31,613 Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. $BLMN

Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 31,613 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jump Financial LLC grew its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 160.4% during the first quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 44,274 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 27,274 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 16.9% during the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,062,125 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,615,000 after acquiring an additional 153,410 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC grew its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 126.7% during the first quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 27,379 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 15,303 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 195.3% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 86,146 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 56,977 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands during the first quarter valued at about $461,000.

NASDAQ:BLMN opened at $7.11 on Friday. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $6.09 and a one year high of $17.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $604.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -142.20 and a beta of 1.23.

Bloomin’ Brands ( NASDAQ:BLMN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $974.69 million. Bloomin’ Brands had a positive return on equity of 44.03% and a negative net margin of 0.12%.Bloomin’ Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 19th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.4%. Bloomin’ Brands’s payout ratio is presently -1,200.00%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BLMN. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $8.00 to $6.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bloomin’ Brands presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $9.88.

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design, and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments. The U.S. segment operates in the USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

