Ieq Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 6,930 Astec Industries, Inc. $ASTE

Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ASTE. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 66.4% in the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 264.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,802 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 200.9% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 2,813 shares in the last quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Astec Industries in the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Astec Industries in the 4th quarter worth $231,000. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Astec Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ASTE opened at $47.28 on Friday. Astec Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.04 and a 52 week high of $47.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.76 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Astec Industries Announces Dividend

Astec Industries ( NASDAQ:ASTE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.28. Astec Industries had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The business had revenue of $330.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.00 million.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 11th. Astec Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.13%.

About Astec Industries

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components used primarily in road building and related construction activities worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Materials Solutions. The Infrastructure Solutions segment offers asphalt plants and related components, heaters, concrete dust control systems, asphalt pavers, vaporizers, concrete material handling systems, screeds, heat recovery units, paste back-fill plants, asphalt storage tanks, hot oil heaters, bagging plants, fuel storage tanks, industrial and asphalt burners and systems, custom batch plants, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing-reclaiming machinery, blower trucks and trailers, milling machines, soil remediation plants, wood chippers and grinders, pump trailers, concrete batch plants, control systems, liquid terminals, storage equipment and related parts, construction and retrofits, polymer plants, and concrete mixers, as well as engineering and environmental permitting services.

