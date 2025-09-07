Ieq Capital LLC Reduces Stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. $YUM

Ieq Capital LLC reduced its stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 45.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,428 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,185 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Yum! Brands by 151.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 156,690 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $24,657,000 after buying an additional 94,355 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 1st quarter worth $270,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 1st quarter worth $939,000. First National Bank Sioux Falls purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 1st quarter worth $283,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 353,103 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $55,564,000 after purchasing an additional 6,673 shares during the period. 82.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yum! Brands Price Performance

Shares of Yum! Brands stock opened at $144.57 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $146.77 and a 200 day moving average of $148.08. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $122.13 and a 12 month high of $163.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.73.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 18.11% and a negative return on equity of 21.01%. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on YUM. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Yum! Brands from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Yum! Brands from $158.00 to $156.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price target (up from $165.00) on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $145.00 to $177.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Yum! Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Yum! Brands news, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 2,038 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.30, for a total value of $296,121.40. Following the sale, the director owned 1,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,154.90. This trade represents a 62.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 12,220 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.24, for a total value of $1,811,492.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,016 shares of company stock worth $4,271,543 over the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Yum! Brands Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

