Ieq Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of American Noble Gas Inc. (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) by 17.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,794 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,110 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in American Noble Gas were worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INFY. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its stake in American Noble Gas by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 14,877,543 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $271,515,000 after buying an additional 4,970,664 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in American Noble Gas by 134.7% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,002,648 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $127,798,000 after buying an additional 4,018,811 shares during the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd grew its stake in American Noble Gas by 18,037.4% during the 1st quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 2,539,232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,341,000 after buying an additional 2,525,232 shares during the last quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC grew its stake in American Noble Gas by 382.5% during the 1st quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 2,638,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,146,000 after buying an additional 2,091,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in American Noble Gas by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 27,541,684 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $502,636,000 after buying an additional 1,700,662 shares during the last quarter. 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on INFY. Rothschild Redb upgraded American Noble Gas to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Rothschild & Co Redburn assumed coverage on American Noble Gas in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen raised American Noble Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on American Noble Gas from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on American Noble Gas from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.18.

American Noble Gas Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of INFY stock opened at $16.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $67.85 billion, a PE ratio of 21.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.96. American Noble Gas Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.82 and a 52-week high of $23.63.

American Noble Gas (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. American Noble Gas had a return on equity of 29.41% and a net margin of 16.42%.During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $15.35 EPS. American Noble Gas has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Noble Gas Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Noble Gas Company Profile

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, and Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

