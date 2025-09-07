Ieq Capital LLC Sells 6,625 Shares of Veracyte, Inc. $VCYT

Ieq Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Free Report) by 45.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,032 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 6,625 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Veracyte were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Veracyte by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Veracyte by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,092 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Veracyte by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC now owns 9,493 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Veracyte by 1,267.6% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 930 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Veracyte by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 79,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,352,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VCYT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen raised Veracyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley set a $28.00 target price on Veracyte and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.90.

Veracyte Stock Up 2.9%

Shares of NASDAQ VCYT opened at $32.43 on Friday. Veracyte, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.61 and a twelve month high of $47.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 98.28 and a beta of 2.07.

Veracyte Company Profile

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.

