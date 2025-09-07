Ieq Capital LLC Takes $220,000 Position in Douglas Dynamics, Inc. $PLOW

Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 9,461 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 0.5% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,451,938 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $57,032,000 after buying an additional 11,297 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in Douglas Dynamics by 35.4% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,273,003 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $52,802,000 after purchasing an additional 593,962 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Douglas Dynamics by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,317,898 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,615,000 after purchasing an additional 26,118 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in Douglas Dynamics by 48.3% during the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 379,660 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,820,000 after purchasing an additional 123,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Douglas Dynamics by 3.3% during the first quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 367,673 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,541,000 after purchasing an additional 11,696 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PLOW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Douglas Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Douglas Dynamics from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

Douglas Dynamics Price Performance

Douglas Dynamics stock opened at $33.46 on Friday. Douglas Dynamics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.30 and a 52-week high of $34.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.98 and a 200-day moving average of $27.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $770.80 million, a P/E ratio of 11.99, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.30. Douglas Dynamics had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The company had revenue of $194.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Douglas Dynamics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.650-2.150 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Douglas Dynamics, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

Douglas Dynamics Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th. Douglas Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.29%.

About Douglas Dynamics

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates through two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

