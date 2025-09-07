Ieq Capital LLC Takes $224,000 Position in Janus International Group, Inc. $JBI

Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 31,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of JBI. AlphaQuest LLC grew its stake in Janus International Group by 336.2% during the 1st quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 5,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,924 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Janus International Group by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading LLC increased its holdings in Janus International Group by 9,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Group One Trading LLC now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Janus International Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in Janus International Group by 571.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 9,371 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Janus International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Janus International Group from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Janus International Group from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Janus International Group from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Janus International Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.67.

Janus International Group Price Performance

Shares of JBI opened at $10.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.40 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.44 and a 200-day moving average of $8.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Janus International Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.99 and a 52 week high of $10.73.

Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $228.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.99 million. Janus International Group had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 4.85%.The business’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. Janus International Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Janus International Group, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Janus International Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $75.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 6.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Janus International Group

Janus International Group, Inc manufacturers and supplies turn-key self-storage, and commercial and industrial building solutions in North America and internationally. The company offers roll up and swing doors, hallway systems, relocatable storage moveable additional storage structures units, and other solutions.

Further Reading

