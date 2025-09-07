Ieq Capital LLC Takes $273,000 Position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $IRWD

Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 185,728 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000. Ieq Capital LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 88.9% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 20,886 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 9,828 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 218,422 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 10,149 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 50,204 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 11,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000.

NASDAQ IRWD opened at $1.16 on Friday. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.53 and a 52 week high of $5.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.61 million, a P/E ratio of -23.10 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.99.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:IRWD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.16. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2.25% and a negative return on equity of 2.46%. The firm had revenue of $85.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.02 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ironwood Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.94.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C (GC-C) agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation or chronic idiopathic constipation under the LINZESS name in the United States, Mexico, Japan, Saudi Arabia, and China, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European countries.

