Ieq Capital LLC Takes $281,000 Position in ePlus inc. $PLUS

Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,600 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PLUS. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ePlus by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 865,318 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,810,000 after acquiring an additional 74,986 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of ePlus by 532.0% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 85,192 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,294,000 after acquiring an additional 71,712 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ePlus by 94.0% in the 1st quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 141,414 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,630,000 after acquiring an additional 68,510 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of ePlus in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,922,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of ePlus by 44,179.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 62,434 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,810,000 after acquiring an additional 62,293 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PLUS shares. Wall Street Zen raised ePlus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Research raised ePlus from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

ePlus Price Performance

PLUS opened at $70.86 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.17. ePlus inc. has a one year low of $53.83 and a one year high of $106.98.

ePlus Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 26th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. ePlus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.42%.

About ePlus

ePlus inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions that enable organizations to optimize their IT environment and supply chain processes in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally provided and outsourced services; managed services or infrastructure and cloud; and enhanced maintenance support, service desk, storage-as-a-service, cloud hosted and managed, and managed security services; and professional, staff augmentation, cloud consulting, consulting, and security services.

