Ieq Capital LLC Takes Position in Adient $ADNT

Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 20,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adient by 438.7% in the 1st quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 129,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 105,463 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adient by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 226,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,909,000 after purchasing an additional 62,444 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adient by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 4,500,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,879,000 after purchasing an additional 823,638 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in shares of Adient in the 1st quarter valued at about $174,000. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Adient by 376.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 222,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after purchasing an additional 175,987 shares in the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ADNT opened at $24.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.27, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.12. Adient has a one year low of $10.04 and a one year high of $25.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.54.

Adient ( NYSE:ADNT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.02). Adient had a negative net margin of 1.53% and a positive return on equity of 8.25%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Adient will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ADNT. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Adient from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Adient from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Adient from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Barclays raised their target price on Adient from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Adient from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $21.72.

Adient plc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's automotive seating solutions include complete seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers.

