Ieq Capital LLC Takes Position in Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida $SBCF

Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SBCF. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida by 27.7% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,869,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,834,000 after acquiring an additional 622,709 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida during the first quarter worth about $12,454,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 648,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,843,000 after buying an additional 182,350 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida during the fourth quarter worth about $4,866,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC boosted its holdings in Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida by 1,164.4% during the first quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 97,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,507,000 after buying an additional 89,740 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Hovde Group boosted their price objective on shares of Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Zacks Research raised shares of Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.40.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of NASDAQ SBCF opened at $31.35 on Friday. Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida has a 12-month low of $21.36 and a 12-month high of $32.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.62.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.10. Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida had a net margin of 16.63% and a return on equity of 6.65%. The company had revenue of $151.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida’s dividend payout ratio is 44.17%.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida Company Profile

Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated financial services. It provides banking and investment services to businesses and consumers, including personal and business deposit products, Internet and mobile banking, personal, commercial and mortgage loans, wealth management services, and treasury management solutions.

