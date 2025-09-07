Ieq Capital LLC Takes Position in Southside Bancshares, Inc. $SBSI

Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 8,084 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Southside Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares by 223,400.0% in the first quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southside Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $103,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in shares of Southside Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares by 126.3% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,802 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 4,912 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Southside Bancshares alerts:

Southside Bancshares Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of NASDAQ SBSI opened at $30.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Southside Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.85 and a 52 week high of $38.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $931.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.70.

Southside Bancshares Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 21st were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 21st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.6%. Southside Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.06%.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Southside Bancshares from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southside Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SBSI

About Southside Bancshares

(Free Report)

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Southside Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southside Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.