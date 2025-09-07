Ieq Capital LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCIT

Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Greenspring Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Greenspring Advisors LLC now owns 7,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. now owns 11,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 23,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 2,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter.

VCIT opened at $83.99 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $78.66 and a 1 year high of $84.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.81.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

