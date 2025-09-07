Ingevity Corporation $NGVT Shares Sold by Corebridge Financial Inc.

Corebridge Financial Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Ingevity Corporation (NYSE:NGVT – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 372 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Ingevity were worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Ingevity by 119.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its stake in Ingevity by 21.6% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Optimist Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Ingevity during the first quarter worth $246,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Ingevity during the fourth quarter worth $302,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Ingevity by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 1,717 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Ingevity alerts:

Ingevity Price Performance

NYSE:NGVT opened at $59.69 on Friday. Ingevity Corporation has a 52 week low of $28.49 and a 52 week high of $59.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.03 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.64.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ingevity ( NYSE:NGVT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.37. Ingevity had a positive return on equity of 84.92% and a negative net margin of 16.35%.The company had revenue of $365.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Ingevity has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts expect that Ingevity Corporation will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NGVT shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Ingevity from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Ingevity from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.

View Our Latest Report on Ingevity

About Ingevity

(Free Report)

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells activated carbon products, derivative specialty chemicals, and engineered polymers in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. It operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Advanced Polymer Technologies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingevity Corporation (NYSE:NGVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingevity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingevity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.