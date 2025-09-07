Ingles Markets, Incorporated $IMKTA Shares Sold by State of Wyoming

State of Wyoming reduced its stake in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Free Report) by 61.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,820 shares during the period. State of Wyoming’s holdings in Ingles Markets were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IMKTA. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Ingles Markets by 296.2% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Summer Road LLC raised its holdings in Ingles Markets by 125.0% in the first quarter. Summer Road LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. DMC Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ingles Markets in the first quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Ingles Markets in the first quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Ingles Markets in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $248,000. 62.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ingles Markets Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:IMKTA opened at $70.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.77 and a beta of 0.77. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $58.92 and a fifty-two week high of $75.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Ingles Markets Announces Dividend

Ingles Markets ( NASDAQ:IMKTA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter. Ingles Markets had a net margin of 1.05% and a return on equity of 3.60%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th were issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. Ingles Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.22%.

Ingles Markets Company Profile

Ingles Markets, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. It offers food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, which include fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

