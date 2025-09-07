Interface, Inc. $TILE Holdings Lowered by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 33,326 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,767 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Interface were worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Interface during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Interface by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,458 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. PharVision Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Interface in the 4th quarter worth about $223,000. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in Interface in the 1st quarter worth about $260,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Interface by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 14,649 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 5,299 shares in the last quarter. 98.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Bruce Andrew Hausmann sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.95, for a total transaction of $673,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 145,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,918,610.85. This represents a 14.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP James Poppens sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.14, for a total value of $130,700.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 124,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,257,462.24. This represents a 3.86% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 109,497 shares of company stock valued at $2,839,573. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TILE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised Interface from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Interface in a research note on Friday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Interface currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

Interface Stock Performance

Shares of TILE stock opened at $28.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Interface, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.24 and a fifty-two week high of $28.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.40, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 2.11.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The textile maker reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.13. Interface had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 7.08%.The company had revenue of $375.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Interface has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts predict that Interface, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Interface Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. Interface’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.94%.

Interface Company Profile

Interface, Inc designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Americas (AMS), and Europe, Africa, Asia and Australia (EAAA). The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR brand names; luxury vinyl tiles; carpet tiles under the CQuestGB name for use in commercial interiors, include offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; and modular resilient flooring products.

Featured Stories

