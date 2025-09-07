International Paper Company $IP Shares Purchased by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Paper Company (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $2,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in International Paper during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new stake in International Paper during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in International Paper during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in International Paper by 472.0% during the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in International Paper during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. 81.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Paper Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IP opened at $48.63 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.28. International Paper Company has a 12 month low of $43.27 and a 12 month high of $60.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -486.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.05.

International Paper Announces Dividend

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.18). International Paper had a positive return on equity of 2.63% and a negative net margin of 0.12%.The company had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. International Paper’s revenue was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that International Paper Company will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,850.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Research lowered shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Truist Financial set a $59.00 target price on shares of International Paper in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective (up from $40.00) on shares of International Paper in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.65.

About International Paper

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

