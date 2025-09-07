Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF $BSCU Position Boosted by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU – Free Report) by 69.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,303 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,964 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 20,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, G2 Capital Management LLC OH boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH now owns 89,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ BSCU opened at $16.99 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.65. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $16.17 and a 1 year high of $17.13.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.0687 per share. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.9%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2030. BSCU was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

