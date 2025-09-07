Invesco Large Cap Value ETF $PWV Stock Holdings Trimmed by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in Invesco Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 336 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Invesco Large Cap Value ETF worth $2,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Invesco Large Cap Value ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 36,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Large Cap Value ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Maia Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Large Cap Value ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Maia Wealth LLC now owns 23,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Large Cap Value ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Invesco Large Cap Value ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco Large Cap Value ETF stock opened at $64.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 0.88. Invesco Large Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.82 and a fifty-two week high of $64.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $62.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.12.

PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Value Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Large Cap Value Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation, while maintaining consistent stylistically accurate exposure.

