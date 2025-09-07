Invesco Ltd. Has $368,000 Holdings in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. $ESPR

Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR – Free Report) by 161.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 255,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 157,647 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Esperion Therapeutics were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 33.2% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 40,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,616,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,956,000 after purchasing an additional 16,100 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 123,896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 16,404 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 66.3% during the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, SLT Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 66.7% during the first quarter. SLT Holdings LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. 47.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Esperion Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Esperion Therapeutics stock opened at $2.68 on Friday. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.69 and a fifty-two week high of $3.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $540.34 million, a P/E ratio of -5.47, a P/E/G ratio of 60.20 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.36.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Esperion Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ESPR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $82.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.55 million. Esperion Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 35.84% and a negative return on equity of 0.91%. On average, analysts expect that Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ESPR. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Esperion Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.00.

Esperion Therapeutics Company Profile

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its marketed products include NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets that are oral, once-daily, non-statin medicines for the treatment of primary hyperlipidemia in adults with heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia or atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease who require additional lowering of LDL-C.

