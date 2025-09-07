Invesco Ltd. Makes New $337,000 Investment in Tempus AI, Inc. $TEM

Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tempus AI by 12.7% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Tempus AI by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tempus AI by 100.0% in the first quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Tempus AI by 10.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tempus AI in the first quarter worth $31,000. 24.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TEM shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on Tempus AI in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Tempus AI from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Tempus AI in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Tempus AI from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Tempus AI in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.50.

Tempus AI Trading Up 1.9%

Tempus AI stock opened at $79.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Tempus AI, Inc. has a one year low of $31.36 and a one year high of $91.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.83 billion, a PE ratio of -66.91 and a beta of 5.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.39 and its 200 day moving average is $59.04.

Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $314.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.84 million. Tempus AI had a negative return on equity of 122.86% and a negative net margin of 20.98%.Tempus AI’s revenue was up 89.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($6.86) earnings per share. Tempus AI has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tempus AI, Inc. will post -6.15 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tempus AI news, CFO James William Rogers sold 7,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total value of $561,965.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 138,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,337,009.45. This trade represents a 5.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 205,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.66, for a total value of $13,927,608.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 15,511 shares in the company, valued at $1,049,474.26. The trade was a 92.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,108,951 shares of company stock valued at $77,660,938. 26.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tempus AI Company Profile

Tempus AI Inc is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence principally in healthcare. The company provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics.

