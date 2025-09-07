Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF $SPHQ Shares Purchased by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 102.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 37,248 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,893 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $2,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPHQ. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the first quarter worth $33,000. 10Elms LLP acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, REAP Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 252.0% in the fourth quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPHQ opened at $72.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.80 billion, a PE ratio of 25.36 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.06. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 12-month low of $57.67 and a 12-month high of $73.00.

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

