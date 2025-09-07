Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF $XSMO Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO – Free Report) by 25.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,700 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF were worth $847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,517,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,216,000 after purchasing an additional 176,891 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,175,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,736,000 after buying an additional 142,861 shares during the last quarter. Gratus Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,830,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 252.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 396,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,231,000 after buying an additional 284,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 382,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,985,000 after buying an additional 105,333 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:XSMO opened at $73.22 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.56. Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $53.89 and a 52 week high of $74.38. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.29 and a beta of 1.08.

The Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (XSMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Momentum index. The fund tracks an index of US small-caps stocks selected by momentum. Holdings are weighted by a combination of market cap and momentum. XSMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

