Invesco Total Return Bond ETF $GTO Shares Purchased by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO – Free Report) by 500.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,104 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $236,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $259,000. Finally, Alteri Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $273,000.

Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Stock Up 0.4%

GTO stock opened at $47.47 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.62. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $45.46 and a 1 year high of $48.79.

Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Profile

The Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (GTO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund with the ability to invest in any number of fixed income securities with varying credit ratings, countries, and durations. GTO was launched on Feb 10, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

