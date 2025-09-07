iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF $STIP Shares Acquired by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank boosted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 19.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,347 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in STIP. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 7,780.0% in the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000.

Get iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of STIP opened at $103.52 on Friday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $100.13 and a 12-month high of $103.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $103.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.74.

About iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.