iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF $ESGD Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank reduced its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 32.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,012 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,173,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,979,000 after purchasing an additional 905,045 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,656,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,040,000 after acquiring an additional 51,566 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,083,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,518,000 after acquiring an additional 67,642 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,016,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,014,000 after acquiring an additional 29,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 621,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,779,000 after acquiring an additional 66,160 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $91.21 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $89.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.19. The company has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 0.86. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $72.33 and a 1-year high of $92.74.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a $1.6311 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This is a boost from iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF’s previous dividend of $1.01.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

