iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF $NEAR Shares Bought by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF (BATS:NEAR – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 46,238 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF were worth $2,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Columbia River Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000.

Shares of NEAR stock opened at $51.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.86. iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF has a 1-year low of $50.25 and a 1-year high of $51.40.

The iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund aims to maximize income and preserve capital using very short maturity, USD-denominated global fixed income securities in an actively-managed fund. NEAR was launched on Sep 25, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

