iShares S&P 100 ETF $OEF Shares Acquired by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 116.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,663 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,732 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $2,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OEF. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 499.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,102,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,418,304 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 126.3% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,798,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,899 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 43.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,036,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,622,000 after purchasing an additional 613,679 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1,265.6% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 632,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,253,000 after purchasing an additional 586,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 7,669.7% during the first quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 352,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,576,000 after purchasing an additional 348,358 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:OEF opened at $321.66 on Friday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $232.57 and a 12 month high of $324.47. The stock has a market cap of $21.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $313.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $290.40.

About iShares S&P 100 ETF

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

