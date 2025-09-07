JPMorgan Chase & Co. Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Stock

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $77.00 to $80.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 0.18% from the company’s previous close.

DOCU has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wall Street Zen lowered Docusign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $124.00 price target on shares of Docusign in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Docusign from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Docusign from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $67.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Docusign from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $79.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.05, a P/E/G ratio of 29.81 and a beta of 1.02. Docusign has a 12 month low of $54.31 and a 12 month high of $107.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.35.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.08. Docusign had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The company had revenue of $800.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $780.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Docusign has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Docusign will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Docusign declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, June 5th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Docusign news, insider Robert Chatwani sold 22,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.79, for a total value of $1,710,821.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 72,126 shares in the company, valued at $5,394,303.54. This represents a 24.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.51, for a total value of $3,100,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 143,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,160,122.33. This represents a 21.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,552 shares of company stock worth $5,983,631 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DOCU. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Docusign by 2.6% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Docusign by 50.8% during the second quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 23,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 8,031 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Docusign by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 51,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,995,000 after acquiring an additional 7,511 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Docusign in the 2nd quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Marex Group plc bought a new position in Docusign during the 2nd quarter worth about $386,000. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

