JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Price Target to $285.00

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $290.00 to $285.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the shipping service provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 25.31% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on FDX. Dbs Bank upgraded FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of FedEx from $310.00 to $269.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $315.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $270.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FedEx presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $282.75.

NYSE FDX opened at $227.43 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $230.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $228.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. FedEx has a 12-month low of $194.29 and a 12-month high of $308.53.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 24th. The shipping service provider reported $6.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.98 by $0.09. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 4.65%.The firm had revenue of $22.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.41 EPS. FedEx has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.400-4.000 EPS. Analysts forecast that FedEx will post 19.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,610 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.29, for a total transaction of $860,226.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 15,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,696,592.77. The trade was a 18.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director R Brad Martin sold 2,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.75, for a total transaction of $513,235.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 8,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,160,036.25. This represents a 19.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,343 shares of company stock worth $2,228,816. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of FedEx by 121.8% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 122 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FedEx during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Abound Financial LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

