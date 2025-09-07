Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Issues Positive Forecast for Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) Stock Price

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $71.00 to $76.00 in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the bank’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target suggests a potential upside of 12.68% from the company’s current price.

CUBI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. B. Riley raised their price target on Customers Bancorp from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Customers Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Customers Bancorp from $69.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Customers Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.88.

NYSE:CUBI opened at $67.45 on Friday. Customers Bancorp has a 1 year low of $40.75 and a 1 year high of $72.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 1.62.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The bank reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.30. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 10.77%.The firm had revenue of $206.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.81 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Customers Bancorp will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 34.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,532,851 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $177,349,000 after purchasing an additional 902,406 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp during the first quarter worth $26,652,000. Anatole Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Customers Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $17,593,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 71.4% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 274,730 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,791,000 after buying an additional 114,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Access Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Customers Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $6,721,000. 89.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company provides deposit banking products, which includes commercial and consumer checking, non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand, MMDA, savings, and time deposit accounts.

