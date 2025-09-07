Kellanova $K Shares Sold by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,290 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Kellanova were worth $2,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Kellanova during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kellanova during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kellanova during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kellanova during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, EQ Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kellanova during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. 83.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on K. Citigroup raised shares of Kellanova to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Kellanova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Kellanova in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.50 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Kellanova currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.38.

Kellanova Trading Up 0.5%

NYSE K opened at $79.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.68. Kellanova has a one year low of $77.70 and a one year high of $83.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $79.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.20.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. Kellanova had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 32.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kellanova will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

Kellanova Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. This is a positive change from Kellanova’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.89%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kellanova news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 114,599 shares of Kellanova stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.55, for a total transaction of $9,116,350.45. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 45,097,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,587,501,192.90. The trade was a 0.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 1,260,429 shares of company stock worth $100,650,980 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Kellanova Company Profile

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Featured Articles

