Kennametal Inc. $KMT Stock Holdings Lifted by Vident Advisory LLC

Vident Advisory LLC raised its stake in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,528 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in Kennametal were worth $485,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 6.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,218,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,552,000 after buying an additional 181,035 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Kennametal by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,778,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,179,000 after purchasing an additional 234,395 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Kennametal by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,529,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,570,000 after purchasing an additional 49,496 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Kennametal by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,077,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,946,000 after purchasing an additional 83,568 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Kennametal by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 640,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,377,000 after purchasing an additional 8,753 shares during the period.

Kennametal Trading Up 0.6%

NYSE KMT opened at $21.96 on Friday. Kennametal Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.30 and a 1-year high of $32.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.72.

Kennametal Announces Dividend

Kennametal ( NYSE:KMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.06). Kennametal had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 4.73%.The company had revenue of $516.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $527.52 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kennametal Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 12th. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Kennametal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Kennametal from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. UBS Group raised shares of Kennametal from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Zacks Research raised shares of Kennametal to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price (up from $21.00) on shares of Kennametal in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kennametal has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

About Kennametal

Kennametal Inc engages in development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

