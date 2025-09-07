Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. $KLIC Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 22,327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 509 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries were worth $736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 266,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,788,000 after acquiring an additional 3,667 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 1,770.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 19,095 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 18,074 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 99.7% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,214 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,496,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,146,518 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,813,000 after acquiring an additional 148,793 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kulicke and Soffa Industries

In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, SVP Nelson Munpun Wong sold 30,000 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total value of $1,112,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 147,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,469,048.31. This trade represents a 16.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen raised their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.33.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of KLIC stock opened at $38.21 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.49. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.63 and a twelve month high of $52.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 477.63 and a beta of 1.57.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a negative return on equity of 1.06% and a net margin of 0.90%.The company had revenue of $148.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.48 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 18th will be paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 18th. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,025.00%.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Profile

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through four segments: Ball Bonding Equipment, Wedge Bonding Equipment, Advanced Solutions, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company offers ball bonding equipment, wafer level bonding equipment, wedge bonding equipment; and advanced display, die-attach, and thermocompression systems and solutions, as well as tools, spares and services for equipment.

See Also

