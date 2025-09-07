Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. $KYMR Shares Sold by Corebridge Financial Inc.

Corebridge Financial Inc. reduced its position in Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 341 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Kymera Therapeutics were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of KYMR. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 15.2% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 3,851.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 6,509 shares during the period.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kymera Therapeutics news, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 317,167 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.00 per share, with a total value of $13,955,348.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 2,798,795 shares in the company, valued at $123,146,980. The trade was a 12.78% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 655,500 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.00 per share, with a total value of $28,842,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 6,117,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,160,980. This trade represents a 12.00% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 16.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kymera Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KYMR opened at $43.51 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.99. Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.44 and a 1-year high of $53.27. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of -12.54 and a beta of 2.17.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.12). Kymera Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 616.03% and a negative return on equity of 31.60%. The business had revenue of $11.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.37 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.58) EPS. Kymera Therapeutics’s revenue was down 55.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KYMR shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Kymera Therapeutics from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Kymera Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target (up from $54.00) on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.76.

Kymera Therapeutics Company Profile

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

