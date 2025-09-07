Lakeland Financial Corporation $LKFN Shares Sold by Corebridge Financial Inc.

Corebridge Financial Inc. lessened its stake in Lakeland Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:LKFN – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 257 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Lakeland Financial were worth $773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 12,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 66,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,933,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Lakeland Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lakeland Financial news, EVP Eric H. Ottinger sold 4,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.07, for a total value of $310,869.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 32,282 shares in the company, valued at $2,165,153.74. The trade was a 12.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lisa M. O’neill sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.72, for a total transaction of $166,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 34,366 shares in the company, valued at $2,292,899.52. This represents a 6.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,435 shares of company stock worth $497,769 in the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lakeland Financial Trading Up 1.1%

NASDAQ:LKFN opened at $67.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.20. Lakeland Financial Corporation has a twelve month low of $50.00 and a twelve month high of $78.61.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $63.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.02 million. Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 13.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Lakeland Financial Corporation will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Lakeland Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 25th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 25th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. Lakeland Financial’s payout ratio is currently 54.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $68.00 target price (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Lakeland Financial in a report on Monday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.00.

Lakeland Financial Company Profile

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits.

