LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC Has $6.53 Million Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 11.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,309 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,467 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 1.5% of LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 21,420.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 30,245,061 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,754,425,000 after purchasing an additional 30,104,520 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 65,709,496 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $14,416,078,000 after buying an additional 17,681,004 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 57,268,523 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $12,564,961,000 after buying an additional 12,000,745 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 97,076,276 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $21,297,564,000 after buying an additional 11,926,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,908,424 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $11,017,657,000 after buying an additional 10,176,835 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com stock opened at $232.33 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $161.38 and a 12 month high of $242.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $225.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.00. The company has a market cap of $2.48 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.42, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.30.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.The business had revenue of $167.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 17,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.74, for a total transaction of $3,953,635.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,914,260. The trade was a 26.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total transaction of $4,403,237.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,178,502 shares in the company, valued at $482,712,473.16. The trade was a 0.90% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,097,911 shares of company stock worth $5,676,032,574. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMZN. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded Amazon.com from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $254.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $265.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $266.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $262.87.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

