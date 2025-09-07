Leerink Partners Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD) Stock

Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by analysts at Leerink Partners from $14.50 to $17.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Leerink Partners’ target price would suggest a potential downside of 0.32% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on MD. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Macquarie raised their target price on Pediatrix Medical Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Pediatrix Medical Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pediatrix Medical Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.79.

Get Pediatrix Medical Group alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Pediatrix Medical Group

Pediatrix Medical Group Trading Up 0.3%

NYSE:MD opened at $17.06 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 1.30. Pediatrix Medical Group has a 1-year low of $10.06 and a 1-year high of $17.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.11. Pediatrix Medical Group had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 18.94%. The company had revenue of $468.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pediatrix Medical Group will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Pediatrix Medical Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MD. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Pediatrix Medical Group by 219.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. AlphaQuest LLC grew its stake in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 5,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 218.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 5,104 shares in the last quarter. 97.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pediatrix Medical Group

(Get Free Report)

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pediatrix Medical Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pediatrix Medical Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.