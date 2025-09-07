Lindsay Corporation $LNN Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Lindsay Corporation (NYSE:LNN – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Lindsay were worth $822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lindsay by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Lindsay by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Lindsay by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Lindsay during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Lindsay by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 6,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

Lindsay Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of LNN opened at $140.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 0.82. Lindsay Corporation has a 12-month low of $112.14 and a 12-month high of $150.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $139.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Lindsay Increases Dividend

Lindsay ( NYSE:LNN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $169.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.87 million. Lindsay had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 15.09%. Lindsay’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lindsay Corporation will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This is an increase from Lindsay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Lindsay’s payout ratio is presently 21.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Lindsay from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Lindsay has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.00.

Insider Activity

In other Lindsay news, CFO Brian L. Ketcham sold 3,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.09, for a total transaction of $596,210.91. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 9,621 shares in the company, valued at $1,434,394.89. This represents a 29.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert E. Brunner sold 1,856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.08, for a total transaction of $263,700.48. Following the sale, the director owned 3,274 shares in the company, valued at $465,169.92. This trade represents a 36.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,187 shares of company stock worth $1,049,162. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Lindsay

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot brand; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems.

Featured Stories

