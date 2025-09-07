Lionsgate Studios (NYSE:LION) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Analysts at Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Lionsgate Studios (NYSE:LION – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 29.66% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Lionsgate Studios in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Lionsgate Studios from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Lionsgate Studios from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Lionsgate Studios from $8.50 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Lionsgate Studios in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.75.

Lionsgate Studios stock opened at $6.17 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.22 and a 200-day moving average of $7.34. Lionsgate Studios has a twelve month low of $5.55 and a twelve month high of $8.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -9.21 and a beta of -0.21.

Lionsgate Studios (NYSE:LION – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.18). Equities analysts anticipate that Lionsgate Studios will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Liberty 77 Capital L.P. purchased 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.63 per share, with a total value of $2,815,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 37,476,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,990,082.68. This trade represents a 1.35% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 1,559,489 shares of company stock valued at $8,950,186 in the last ninety days. 9.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Lionsgate Studios by 3.1% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 113,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 3,455 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lionsgate Studios during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Lionsgate Studios in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Lionsgate Studios by 4,852.0% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 4,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Lionsgate Studios during the second quarter worth about $31,000.

Lionsgate Studios Corp. engages in the provision of motion picture and studio operations that bring a varied portfolio of entertainment to consumers. The company is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA.

