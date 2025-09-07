Loews Corporation $L Shares Acquired by Vident Advisory LLC

Vident Advisory LLC boosted its position in Loews Corporation (NYSE:L – Free Report) by 48.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,336 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,081 shares during the quarter. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in Loews were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of L. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Loews during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Loews during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sierra Ocean LLC raised its holdings in shares of Loews by 805.9% during the first quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC now owns 308 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Loews during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in shares of Loews during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Loews alerts:

Loews Price Performance

NYSE L opened at $96.56 on Friday. Loews Corporation has a 12 month low of $75.16 and a 12 month high of $97.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.38.

Loews Announces Dividend

Loews ( NYSE:L Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The business had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 20th. Loews’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.97%.

About Loews

(Free Report)

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include standard and excess property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto, surplus, and umbrella coverages.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding L? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Loews Corporation (NYSE:L – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Loews Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loews and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.